Diljit Dosanjh Embodies Punjab Pride at Met Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular singer-star, made waves at the Met Gala 2025 with a striking tribute to his Sikh heritage and home state, Punjab. Donning a regal white ensemble paired with a kirpan and embroidered turban, Dosanjh honored Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. His attire was a thoughtful blend of tradition and modern style, designed by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

The musician's ensemble featured an ivory sherwani and a tehmat, complemented by a cape adorned with a silhouetted map of Punjab and alphabets in Gurmukhi. His elaborate accessories, including a jewel-studded kirpan and traditional motifs, showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Punjab.

Diljit captured the moment on Instagram, stating, "Main Hoon Punjab #metgala," reflecting his cultural pride. The look was inspired and informed by the archival style of the Maharaja of Patiala, offering a contemporary nod to historical grandeur. Interviews with his stylist reveal attempts to incorporate iconic jewelry pieces, adding depth to his debut Met Gala appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)