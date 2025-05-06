Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Embodies Punjab Pride at Met Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut at the Met Gala 2025, paying tribute to his Sikh roots and Punjab in a regal white ensemble. The outfit, designed by Prabal Gurung, included traditional elements such as a turban, kirpan, and a cape with Punjab's map, showcasing his cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:36 IST
Diljit Dosanjh, the popular singer-star, made waves at the Met Gala 2025 with a striking tribute to his Sikh heritage and home state, Punjab. Donning a regal white ensemble paired with a kirpan and embroidered turban, Dosanjh honored Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. His attire was a thoughtful blend of tradition and modern style, designed by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

The musician's ensemble featured an ivory sherwani and a tehmat, complemented by a cape adorned with a silhouetted map of Punjab and alphabets in Gurmukhi. His elaborate accessories, including a jewel-studded kirpan and traditional motifs, showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Punjab.

Diljit captured the moment on Instagram, stating, "Main Hoon Punjab #metgala," reflecting his cultural pride. The look was inspired and informed by the archival style of the Maharaja of Patiala, offering a contemporary nod to historical grandeur. Interviews with his stylist reveal attempts to incorporate iconic jewelry pieces, adding depth to his debut Met Gala appearance.

