Rajkummar Rao Reveals Insights on Bollywood's Competitive World and Upcoming Projects

Rajkummar Rao, celebrated for his versatile performance in films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Shahid', and 'Stree', recently discussed the multifaceted challenges in Bollywood. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Rao shed light on the intense pressure young actors face to make a mark in the competitive film industry.

Highlighting the importance of being around positive influences, Rao stressed that not only Bollywood but every industry has a mix of talent and mediocrity. He advised aspiring actors to focus on their work and align themselves with people who bring out the best in them. 'Surround yourself with the right energy,' he said, emphasizing the significance of persistence in achieving success.

Rao, gearing up for his new projects 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' and 'Maalik', shared intriguing insights into these films. 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', directed by Karan Sharma, boasts a unique narrative involving a time loop. Meanwhile, 'Maalik', slated to release in 2025, will see Rao in a challenging new role as a gangster, marking his foray into the action genre.

