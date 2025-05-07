From Hip-Hop Mogul to Courtroom: The Tumultuous Journey of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, best known for his influence on the genre and discovery of the Notorious B.I.G., is embroiled in legal challenges as he prepares to stand trial in New York. Combs, who faces allegations of orchestrating a racketeering and sex-trafficking conspiracy, has pleaded not guilty.

The entertainment industry is abuzz with concerns following U.S. President Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-made films. The proposed levy has left studios confused and alarmed, questioning the implications for international filmmaking, with countries like Australia and New Zealand pivotal to Hollywood production due to cost benefits and tax incentives.

In a glimmer of hope for the planet's oceans, famed naturalist David Attenborough premiered his latest film, 'Ocean', highlighting the resilience of marine ecosystems. King Charles attended the premiere, underscoring the film's significance in addressing environmental challenges and showcasing sustainable practices for ocean preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)