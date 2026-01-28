Friedrich Merz Confirms Confidence in President Trump's Health
Friedrich Merz, a prominent German politician, expressed confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to perform his duties, despite being close to turning 80. In a press conference, Merz stated he saw no health concerns hindering Trump's capabilities after several encounters with the U.S. President.
At a recent press conference, German politician Friedrich Merz conveyed his assurance in U.S. President Donald Trump's health and ability to perform his presidential duties. Despite Trump's nearing 80 years of age, Merz articulated his confidence based on personal interactions.
Merz addressed questions concerning Trump's health, stating, 'Based on my encounters with President Trump, I have no reason whatsoever to doubt his health.' The statement was made amidst speculation about Trump's capability given his age.
Merz added that he sees no indications suggesting Trump's health is an issue, emphasizing that Trump remains fully capable of his duties as President of the United States.
