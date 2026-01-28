Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Minneapolis Shooting: President Trump's Remarks

U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that Alex Pretti should not have been armed when he was shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis. Border czar Tom Homan held talks with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and was set to meet Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to discuss the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 02:30 IST
Controversy Surrounds Minneapolis Shooting: President Trump's Remarks

In a developing controversy, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal agent in Minneapolis, stressing that Pretti should not have been carrying a firearm at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, Trump also revealed that Tom Homan, the administration's border czar, met with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to deliberate on the issue.

Further discussions are planned as Homan is scheduled to meet with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to address the circumstances surrounding Pretti's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026