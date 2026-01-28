Controversy Surrounds Minneapolis Shooting: President Trump's Remarks
U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that Alex Pretti should not have been armed when he was shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis. Border czar Tom Homan held talks with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and was set to meet Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to discuss the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 02:30 IST
In a developing controversy, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal agent in Minneapolis, stressing that Pretti should not have been carrying a firearm at the time of the incident.
On Tuesday, Trump also revealed that Tom Homan, the administration's border czar, met with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to deliberate on the issue.
Further discussions are planned as Homan is scheduled to meet with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to address the circumstances surrounding Pretti's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Gun Comments Stir Conflict with NRA Amid Pretti Shooting Controversy
Tensions Rise After Arizona Border Shooting: A Deep Dive
Trump Vows De-escalation in Minnesota Shootings Involving Federal Agents
Tensions Rise as Border Patrol Shooting Sparks Outcry in Arizona
Arizona Border Shooting Spurs Critical Investigation