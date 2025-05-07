Nationwide Alert: From Space Summit to Court Pleas

The nation is abuzz with a plethora of news ranging from political developments to crucial judicial proceedings. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO's chairman are present at the Global Space Exploration Summit, shedding light on India's future in space technology.

The Supreme Court is tackling various important pleas. Among them is Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira's plea in a drugs-related case while another plea demands a curb on hate speeches. Also in focus is a plea for verifying voting machine units and concerns about cheetah conservation in Madhya Pradesh.

The high courts are busy too, with significant cases like Christian Michel James's plea regarding the AgustaWestland scandal and Naresh Balyan's bail appeal. Meanwhile, across the states, mock drills and responses to military actions are closely monitored, reflecting heightened security and civil defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)