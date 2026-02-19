Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Fed Meetings and Geopolitical Developments

Global stock markets rose following U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and geopolitical updates. Technology shares boosted U.S. indices, while European stocks hit record highs. Geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine talks and Iran's strategic moves, influenced commodities, leading to increased oil and gold prices.

Updated: 19-02-2026 01:42 IST
The world stock markets experienced a significant boost driven by insights from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and unfolding geopolitical scenarios. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rallied, with tech shares spearheading the rise in all three chief indices, as European markets notched record closures.

Geopolitical developments added layers of complexity to the financial landscape. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of delaying peace agreement efforts, and Iran's closure of parts of the Strait of Hormuz ignited fresh supply concerns, pushing up oil and gold prices.

Meanwhile, the euro faced pressures from reports of an early exit by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. This news buoyed the dollar, which climbed on the back of positive U.S. economic data. Amidst these changes, market dynamics continued to challenge investors navigating currency, commodities, and indices.

