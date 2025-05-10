Dr. Aashish Mangal: Honored for Entrepreneurial Excellence and Social Impact

Dubai (UAE), May 10: Dr. Aashish Suresh Mangal was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management and Finance by The Thames International University, Europe, in a ceremony attended by luminaries from various sectors.

Renowned for his entrepreneurial excellence and social contributions, Dr. Mangal's ventures like Pace LLC and Pace Global FZE integrate business acumen with societal good. His work in healthcare, inspired by personal experiences, includes affordable drug initiatives and contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mangal family's legacy of leadership is evident in both his daughter Anshika's achievements and his editorial role in Rx Care Magazine, promoting public health education. Dr. Mangal exemplifies leadership that transforms businesses into vehicles of community empowerment and growth.

