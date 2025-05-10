Dr. Aashish Mangal: Honored for Entrepreneurial Excellence and Social Impact
Dr. Aashish Suresh Mangal receives an Honorary Doctorate from The Thames International University recognizing his contributions to business and society. Starting with Pace LLC in 2009, his ventures span sectors like healthcare and petrochemicals. Known for harmonizing business and social impact, his achievements include establishing affordable healthcare solutions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai (UAE), May 10: Dr. Aashish Suresh Mangal was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management and Finance by The Thames International University, Europe, in a ceremony attended by luminaries from various sectors.
Renowned for his entrepreneurial excellence and social contributions, Dr. Mangal's ventures like Pace LLC and Pace Global FZE integrate business acumen with societal good. His work in healthcare, inspired by personal experiences, includes affordable drug initiatives and contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mangal family's legacy of leadership is evident in both his daughter Anshika's achievements and his editorial role in Rx Care Magazine, promoting public health education. Dr. Mangal exemplifies leadership that transforms businesses into vehicles of community empowerment and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
