Global Markets React to U.S. Inflation Data: Stocks Rise, Oil Steady Amid Tensions

Asian stocks rose after U.S. inflation data decreased the likelihood of further immediate Federal Reserve rate hikes. Oil prices stayed near $80 as Washington and Tehran negotiations over the Gulf war remained unresolved. This economic activity is impacting stock indices, oil prices, and currency exchange rates globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 06:31 IST
Global Markets React to U.S. Inflation Data: Stocks Rise, Oil Steady Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Asian markets experienced a boost on Thursday, following U.S. inflation figures aligning with expectations and reducing the likelihood of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, oil prices hovered around $80 per barrel, amid ongoing deadlock between U.S. and Iran over Gulf war negotiations.

MSCI's broad index excluding Japan saw a 0.97% rise, bolstered by a 4.4% surge in South Korean shares, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.86%. U.S. consumer prices saw a marginal 0.1% increase in July, matching forecasts and possibly softening the case for a Fed rate hike next month. Currently, money markets estimate a 40% likelihood of such an increase, down from 54% last week.

In the U.S., Wall Street concluded mixed; the Nasdaq and S&P 500 made slight gains, whereas the Dow Jones fell. Crude oil prices adjusted slightly but stayed high. Various geopolitical tensions, notably between the U.S. and Iran, persist, impacting markets and future monetary policy expectations.

TRENDING

1
Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Vietnam
2
Australia's $2.5 Billion Boost: Securing the Future of Tomago Aluminium Smelter

Australia's $2.5 Billion Boost: Securing the Future of Tomago Aluminium Smel...

Australia
3
Ride-Hailing Giant GoTo Removed from MSCI's Indonesia Index

Ride-Hailing Giant GoTo Removed from MSCI's Indonesia Index

Indonesia
4
Taiwan Battles AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Hybrid Warfare Tensions

Taiwan Battles AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Hybrid Warfare Tensions

China

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026