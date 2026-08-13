Global Markets React to U.S. Inflation Data: Stocks Rise, Oil Steady Amid Tensions

Asian markets experienced a boost on Thursday, following U.S. inflation figures aligning with expectations and reducing the likelihood of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, oil prices hovered around $80 per barrel, amid ongoing deadlock between U.S. and Iran over Gulf war negotiations.

MSCI's broad index excluding Japan saw a 0.97% rise, bolstered by a 4.4% surge in South Korean shares, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.86%. U.S. consumer prices saw a marginal 0.1% increase in July, matching forecasts and possibly softening the case for a Fed rate hike next month. Currently, money markets estimate a 40% likelihood of such an increase, down from 54% last week.

In the U.S., Wall Street concluded mixed; the Nasdaq and S&P 500 made slight gains, whereas the Dow Jones fell. Crude oil prices adjusted slightly but stayed high. Various geopolitical tensions, notably between the U.S. and Iran, persist, impacting markets and future monetary policy expectations.