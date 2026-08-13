ICE's Controversial Electric Glove Procurement

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency plans to procure electric shock gloves for its officers, raising concerns among rights advocates. This move follows contentious actions during President Donald Trump's immigration policies, prompting outcries from those worried about potential abuses and increased enforcement power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 06:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 06:39 IST
ICE's Controversial Electric Glove Procurement
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has announced plans to procure electric shock gloves for its field officers, sparking a wave of criticism from rights advocates. The gloves are intended for use in immigration enforcement efforts.

This decision has drawn scrutiny, particularly in light of previous actions by ICE during former President Donald Trump's tenure, which featured a significant immigration crackdown. Advocates are raising alarms about the potential for misuse and human rights violations.

Critics argue that the introduction of electric shock gloves represents an escalation in enforcement tactics that could exacerbate tensions between immigration officials and advocacy groups concerned about civil liberties and humane treatment.

TRENDING

1
Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Vietnam
2
Australia's $2.5 Billion Boost: Securing the Future of Tomago Aluminium Smelter

Australia's $2.5 Billion Boost: Securing the Future of Tomago Aluminium Smel...

Australia
3
Ride-Hailing Giant GoTo Removed from MSCI's Indonesia Index

Ride-Hailing Giant GoTo Removed from MSCI's Indonesia Index

Indonesia
4
Taiwan Battles AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Hybrid Warfare Tensions

Taiwan Battles AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Hybrid Warfare Tensions

China

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026