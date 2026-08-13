Carter Gordon Set to Shine as Wallabies Tackle Japan
Flyhalf Carter Gordon returns to the Australian squad for their test against Japan, marking a significant recovery from a calf injury. Massimo De Lutiis is poised to become the 1,000th player to represent the Wallabies. The match is set in Townsville with a strong lineup ready for action.
- Country:
- Australia
Flyhalf Carter Gordon is set to return to the Wallabies lineup after recovering from a calf injury, providing a boost to the Australian side for their upcoming test against Japan.
Uncapped prop Massimo De Lutiis is anticipated to become the Wallabies' 1,000th player following his inclusion on the bench, marking a significant milestone for the team.
The match, taking place in Townsville on Saturday, promises a competitive edge with a solid lineup that includes Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, and Isaac Henry in pivotal positions.