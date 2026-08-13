Carter Gordon Set to Shine as Wallabies Tackle Japan

Flyhalf Carter Gordon is set to return to the Wallabies lineup after recovering from a calf injury, providing a boost to the Australian side for their upcoming test against Japan.

Uncapped prop Massimo De Lutiis is anticipated to become the Wallabies' 1,000th player following his inclusion on the bench, marking a significant milestone for the team.

The match, taking place in Townsville on Saturday, promises a competitive edge with a solid lineup that includes Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, and Isaac Henry in pivotal positions.