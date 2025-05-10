Innovating Coconut Products: Healthy & Smart Agro’s Revolution in Food Convenience

In a bid to transform the convenience food industry, Tamil Nadu's Healthy & Smart Agro introduces innovative coconut-based products. Offering items like room-temperature grated coconut and three-ingredient vegan drinks, the company aims to simplify meal prep and cater to the fast pace of modern life.

Targeting not just India, but also global markets including the United States and Canada, Healthy & Smart Agro focuses on high-quality production. All products are free from preservatives, chemicals, and artificial colors, manufactured in a facility certified by FSSC22000 and USFDA.

Extending its impact, the company supports environmental sustainability and social empowerment by employing an all-women workforce and using BPA-free, recyclable packaging. The 'HandS' brand products have already gained traction overseas in B2C and B2B spaces, revolutionizing how we consume food.

