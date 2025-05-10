Quaker March: A Path to Justice and Freedom

A group of Quakers is marching over 300 miles from New York City to Washington, D.C., in protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The march honors a longstanding tradition of Quaker activism, with the group historically involved in protests and advocacy for justice and peace, including abolition, suffrage, and opposing global conflicts.

March organizers aim to deliver a copy of the 'Flushing Remonstrance,' a 17th-century document advocating religious freedom, to the U.S. Capitol as a symbol of their call for equality and humane immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)