Quaker March: A Path to Justice and Freedom
A group of Quakers is marching from New York City to Washington, D.C., to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and demonstrate solidarity with marginalized groups. The march, rooted in Quaker tradition of activism, aims to deliver the historic 'Flushing Remonstrance' as a symbol of religious freedom.
A group of Quakers is marching over 300 miles from New York City to Washington, D.C., in protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.
The march honors a longstanding tradition of Quaker activism, with the group historically involved in protests and advocacy for justice and peace, including abolition, suffrage, and opposing global conflicts.
March organizers aim to deliver a copy of the 'Flushing Remonstrance,' a 17th-century document advocating religious freedom, to the U.S. Capitol as a symbol of their call for equality and humane immigration policies.
