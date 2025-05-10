Uttar Pradesh Honors 1857 Heroes: A Tribute to India's First War of Independence
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the 168th anniversary of the Revolt of 1857, honoring the freedom fighters who sparked India's First War of Independence, calling it a symbol of self-respect and courage. A series of events, including cultural programs and a blood donation camp, marked the occasion.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 168th anniversary of the First War of Independence by paying tribute to freedom fighters. Adityanath referred to the 1857 Revolt as a 'people's revolution' and a symbol of India's self-respect, courage, and sacrifice.
A march, or 'prabhat pheri', took place in Meerut, starting at Gandhi Ashram and concluding at Shaheed Smarak. District Magistrate VK Singh raised the national flag and visited a museum exhibition dedicated to the 1857 revolution.
Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Singh advised citizens to ignore rumors on social media. Cultural celebrations and a blood donation camp were part of the day's events, drawing participation from officials and the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)