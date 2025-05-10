Glittering Heritage: Miss World Pageant Lights Up Hyderabad

The Miss World pageant kicked off in Hyderabad, ushering in a celebration of cultural diversity through vibrant performances. Contestants from 110 countries, including India, USA, and South Africa, have gathered to showcase their unique cultural identities aligned with the theme, 'Beauty with a Purpose.'

Nandini Gupta, the victor of Femina Miss India World 2023, is representing India in this grand spectacle. The event commenced with a traditional Telangana performance, the Perini Natyam, featuring 250 artists, followed by welcoming dances for delegates from different continents.

Over the next few weeks, the contestants will partake in various events, delving into Telangana's heritage and artistry, culminating in the grand finale on May 31. Enthusiastic preparations have been made by the Telangana government to ensure a successful event.

