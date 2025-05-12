Left Menu

Hip-Hop Icon Diddy Faces Sex Trafficking Trial Amidst #MeToo Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs is on trial for sex trafficking charges, allegedly using fame to manipulate and blackmail women in drug-fueled parties. Defense argues these were consensual adult decisions. If convicted, Combs could face up to life in prison. His trial highlights the ongoing impact of the #MeToo movement.

Updated: 12-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:27 IST
Sean "Diddy" Combs, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, faced trial on sex trafficking charges on Monday. Prosecutors accuse the Bad Boy Records founder of manipulating and exploiting women in a series of drug-fueled sex parties dubbed "Freak Offs," recording encounters to blackmail victims.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos contended that the prosecution was twisting Combs' consensual relationships into criminal acts. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. A conviction could lead to a minimum 15-year prison sentence, potentially extending to life.

This high-profile case forms part of the broader #MeToo movement, addressing sexual misconduct in entertainment. Combs' trial will feature testimonies from victims and former employees, as the defense aims to undermine witness credibility. The proceedings underscore the continuing influence of the #MeToo movement on the industry.

