Hip-Hop Icon Diddy Faces Sex Trafficking Trial Amidst #MeToo Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, faced trial on sex trafficking charges on Monday. Prosecutors accuse the Bad Boy Records founder of manipulating and exploiting women in a series of drug-fueled sex parties dubbed "Freak Offs," recording encounters to blackmail victims.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos contended that the prosecution was twisting Combs' consensual relationships into criminal acts. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. A conviction could lead to a minimum 15-year prison sentence, potentially extending to life.

This high-profile case forms part of the broader #MeToo movement, addressing sexual misconduct in entertainment. Combs' trial will feature testimonies from victims and former employees, as the defense aims to undermine witness credibility. The proceedings underscore the continuing influence of the #MeToo movement on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)