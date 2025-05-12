Hollywood Icons and Global Tensions Highlight Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival will kick off its 87th edition with a star-studded lineup featuring Tom Cruise, launching the last 'Mission: Impossible' installment. A-list actors, including Scarlett Johansson and Robert De Niro, will bring both anticipated premieres and new directorial efforts to the festival, as the film industry grapples with fears of audience decline and threatening U.S. tariffs.

Despite the focus on cinema's finest, a cloud of uncertainty looms due to President Donald Trump's announcement regarding a 100% tariff on imported films, leaving studio executives in anxiety over its implementation. This contentious political issue, while significant, remains in the background of official festival activity.

In addition to mainstream cinema, Cannes will also shed light on pressing global themes. 'Ukraine Day' will present films on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, while screenings like 'Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk' will provide poignant narratives on pressing geopolitical issues, showcasing the festival's commitment to broad cultural discourse.

