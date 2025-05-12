The Rise and Fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs: From Hip-Hop Mogul to Courtroom Drama

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs went to trial on sex trafficking charges, with claims that he coerced women into romantic ties, participated in drug-fueled gatherings, and exploited video recordings for blackmail. Prosecutors allege Combs also responded violently when women resisted or displeased him.

The trial has attracted significant attention due to Combs' celebrity status. Prosecutor Emily Johnson described how victims would share their traumatic experiences of abuse, substantiating claims of extreme misconduct. Defense lawyer Teny Geragos maintains the case misconstrues consensual relationships as criminal acts.

Combs has entered a not guilty plea to multiple felony counts and, if convicted, could face a minimum of 15 years in prison. Testimonies from accusers, including Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, are expected throughout the trial, detailing allegations of abuse. The case underscores Sean Combs' dramatic journey from cultural icon to facing #MeToo era charges.

