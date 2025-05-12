Jackie Chan Critiques CGI's Impact on Hollywood Stunts

Jackie Chan, renowned actor and martial artist, expressed concerns about CGI's evolution in Hollywood action sequences, Variety reports. Speaking to Haute Living, Chan highlighted the shift from traditional stunts to CGI-centric performances, emphasizing the loss of authenticity.

Chan described CGI as a 'double-edged sword.' He acknowledged that while technology enables actors to perform extraordinary stunts, it also blurs the line between real danger and fantasy, rendering audiences less sensitive to risk. He cautioned against risking lives for stunts, noting it is too perilous.

Despite his apprehensions, Chan is unwavering in performing his stunts with enthusiasm. As he prepares for his role in 'Karate Kid: Legends,' set for release on May 30, Chan remains steadfast in his methods, grounded in experience. Beyond Hollywood, Chan will be honored with a lifetime career award at the Locarno Film Festival, recognizing his influence on action cinema, as reported by Variety.

