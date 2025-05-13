Miss World 2024 Contestants Embark on Heritage Trail in Hyderabad
Miss World 2024 contestants visited Hyderabad's Charminar and Laad Bazaar for a heritage tour on Tuesday. Events included a photo shoot, shopping experience, and a cultural evening at Chowmahalla Palace. The tour showcased Telangana's rich cultural and historical legacy, underscoring the distinctiveness of Hyderabad's traditions.
The Miss World 2024 contestants, representing 109 countries, embarked on a picturesque heritage tour in Hyderabad, beginning at the iconic Charminar on Tuesday.
Accompanied by the lively tunes of traditional Marfa music, the contestants arrived in four buses to partake in a photo shoot against the backdrop of the historic monument, before advancing to Laad Bazaar for a unique shopping experience.
The highlight of the day included live bangle-making demonstrations, offering a firsthand view of Hyderabad's traditional crafts. Later, the group enjoyed a cultural evening and mehendi ceremony at Chowmahalla Palace, immersing themselves in the region's rich Nizami heritage.
