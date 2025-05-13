Goongoonalo: Revolutionizing India's Music Landscape
Goongoonalo, India’s first artist-led cultural ecosystem, launched by renowned artists, promises a fresh approach to music creation and sharing. This platform empowers artists with creative freedom and direct fan interaction, marking a significant shift from traditional music industry practices.
In an unprecedented move for the Indian music industry, over 35 of the country's most celebrated artists have introduced Goongoonalo—India’s first artist-led, artist-owned cultural ecosystem. Launched by poet Javed Akhtar, composer Shankar Mahadevan, and technologist Sridhar Ranganathan, this platform signifies a major paradigm shift in music creation and experience.
Goongoonalo addresses the constraints of algorithm-driven music landscapes by offering a human-centric, soulful alternative. It promises original content, direct fan engagement, and an open space for new talent, allowing artists to enjoy complete creative freedom without interference from producers or companies.
The platform is set to be a cultural cornerstone, as noted by CEO Sherley Singh, offering innovative collaborations, mentoring programs, and live events. It encourages artists and fans to join this new digital haven at www.goongoonalo.com, fostering a thriving, inclusive creative community.
