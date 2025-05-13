Left Menu

Goongoonalo: Revolutionizing India's Music Landscape

Goongoonalo, India’s first artist-led cultural ecosystem, launched by renowned artists, promises a fresh approach to music creation and sharing. This platform empowers artists with creative freedom and direct fan interaction, marking a significant shift from traditional music industry practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:22 IST
Goongoonalo: Revolutionizing India's Music Landscape
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move for the Indian music industry, over 35 of the country's most celebrated artists have introduced Goongoonalo—India’s first artist-led, artist-owned cultural ecosystem. Launched by poet Javed Akhtar, composer Shankar Mahadevan, and technologist Sridhar Ranganathan, this platform signifies a major paradigm shift in music creation and experience.

Goongoonalo addresses the constraints of algorithm-driven music landscapes by offering a human-centric, soulful alternative. It promises original content, direct fan engagement, and an open space for new talent, allowing artists to enjoy complete creative freedom without interference from producers or companies.

The platform is set to be a cultural cornerstone, as noted by CEO Sherley Singh, offering innovative collaborations, mentoring programs, and live events. It encourages artists and fans to join this new digital haven at www.goongoonalo.com, fostering a thriving, inclusive creative community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025