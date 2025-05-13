Left Menu

Pioneering Sustainable Management Strategies: IIM Kashipur's Landmark Conference

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, in partnership with Brunel University London, hosted an international conference on sustainable management strategies. The event drew over 100 experts to discuss strategies aligned with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, highlighting sustainable business models, ethical leadership, and ancient Indian knowledge's modern relevance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:24 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, in collaboration with Brunel University London, recently hosted a pivotal international conference focused on sustainable management strategies aimed at shaping India's future development.

The conference welcomed over 100 thought leaders, academics, and industry experts to discuss various themes, including Indian Knowledge Systems, artificial intelligence in sustainability, financial inclusion, and more.

Key figures like former Indian Ambassador Shri C. M. Bhandari and leading professors from prominent institutions provided deep insights, emphasizing the enduring significance of India’s ancient wisdom in modern-day economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

