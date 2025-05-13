Pioneering Sustainable Management Strategies: IIM Kashipur's Landmark Conference

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, in collaboration with Brunel University London, recently hosted a pivotal international conference focused on sustainable management strategies aimed at shaping India's future development.

The conference welcomed over 100 thought leaders, academics, and industry experts to discuss various themes, including Indian Knowledge Systems, artificial intelligence in sustainability, financial inclusion, and more.

Key figures like former Indian Ambassador Shri C. M. Bhandari and leading professors from prominent institutions provided deep insights, emphasizing the enduring significance of India’s ancient wisdom in modern-day economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)