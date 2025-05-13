Left Menu

Hettich Unveils Made-in-India SlideLine 16 Plus

Hettich, a German lifestyle brand, introduces the SlideLine 16 Plus Inset Sliding System. Manufactured in India, this product offers advanced features and affordability. The company, a leader in furniture fittings, expands its 'Made in India' line, maintaining high standards of German engineering.

Hettich, the distinguished German lifestyle giant, has launched its newest innovation — the SlideLine 16 Plus Inset Sliding System, expertly crafted with the precision of German engineering and manufactured in India.

This latest addition aims to deliver high-quality wardrobe sliding solutions at an accessible price, equipped with cutting-edge features like a minimal door-to-door gap of 12 mm, and 30 kg & 50 kg soft-close dampeners. It also offers wood and aluminium door compatibility and supports door thickness ranging from 18 to 25 mm, with the assurance of a 5-year performance warranty.

Commenting on this pivotal launch, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, remarked that the SlideLine 16 Plus fills a critical gap by introducing an advanced product reinforced by German engineering standards. Hettich, with a significant 25-year presence in India, continues to be a dominant force in the furniture fittings industry, advocating for excellence and innovation.

