Left Menu

CM Stalin's Wildlife Week: From Elephants to Eco-Electric Projects

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the Theppakadu elephant camp in Nilgiris district, where he fed elephants, interacted with the film-famous Bomman and Bellie couple, and inaugurated various projects. He launched 32 forest department vehicles and an electric project to prevent wildlife electrocution, besides inaugurating homes for elephant caretakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:52 IST
CM Stalin's Wildlife Week: From Elephants to Eco-Electric Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made a significant appearance at the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Nilgiris district, demonstrating his commitment to wildlife conservation.

During his visit, Stalin fed the elephants and inaugurated 32 vehicles worth Rs 2.65 crore for the forest department. He also inaugurated homes for 44 people, including elephant caretakers, costing Rs 5.06 crore.

In a significant move to protect wildlife, the Chief Minister launched a Rs 5 crore project to prevent animal electrocutions by rerouting power lines. The visit saw the participation of several officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu and district heads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025