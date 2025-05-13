CM Stalin's Wildlife Week: From Elephants to Eco-Electric Projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made a significant appearance at the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Nilgiris district, demonstrating his commitment to wildlife conservation.

During his visit, Stalin fed the elephants and inaugurated 32 vehicles worth Rs 2.65 crore for the forest department. He also inaugurated homes for 44 people, including elephant caretakers, costing Rs 5.06 crore.

In a significant move to protect wildlife, the Chief Minister launched a Rs 5 crore project to prevent animal electrocutions by rerouting power lines. The visit saw the participation of several officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu and district heads.

(With inputs from agencies.)