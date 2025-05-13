Menendez Brothers Seek New Chance with Fresh Evidence

Lyle and Erik Menendez, known for the infamous 1989 murder of their parents, made a video appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday. At the heart of this high-profile hearing is their request for re-sentencing, possibly leading to parole eligibility.

Their defense hinges on fresh claims that the brothers were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of their father, a revelation that would alter the long-standing narrative of greed-driven murder. Despite past rejections, these claims are being reassessed, fueled by new testimonies and documentary attention.

As defense lawyer Mark Geragos marshals witnesses to support the re-sentencing, the opposition insists on full accountability from the brothers. The case could sway based on emerging evidence, with California's governor urging caution on any early release.

(With inputs from agencies.)