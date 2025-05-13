Menendez Brothers Seek New Chance with Fresh Evidence
Lyle and Erik Menendez, convicted of killing their parents 35 years ago, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom seeking re-sentencing. Defense lawyers present new evidence of alleged sexual abuse by their father, arguing for reduced sentences. The case continues to draw public and family interest.
Lyle and Erik Menendez, known for the infamous 1989 murder of their parents, made a video appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday. At the heart of this high-profile hearing is their request for re-sentencing, possibly leading to parole eligibility.
Their defense hinges on fresh claims that the brothers were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of their father, a revelation that would alter the long-standing narrative of greed-driven murder. Despite past rejections, these claims are being reassessed, fueled by new testimonies and documentary attention.
As defense lawyer Mark Geragos marshals witnesses to support the re-sentencing, the opposition insists on full accountability from the brothers. The case could sway based on emerging evidence, with California's governor urging caution on any early release.
