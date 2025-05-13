Left Menu

Yala Glacier: A Vanishing Legacy in the Hindu Kush Himalayas

The Yala Glacier in Nepal's Langtang region, having shrunk by 66% since the 1970s, was honored at a commemorative event attended by glaciologists and locals. The event highlighted its significant role in regional cryosphere research and the urgent need for climate action in the Hindu Kush Himalayas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:39 IST
Yala Glacier: A Vanishing Legacy in the Hindu Kush Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Locals and glaciologists from four countries gathered in the Hindu Kush Himalayas to honor the swiftly disappearing Yala Glacier in Nepal's Langtang region. The tribute took place as Yala has shrunk 66% since the 1970s, with projections indicating it may soon be declared 'dead.' 

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) organized the poignant event featuring Buddhist ceremonies and speeches. Yala, close to Kathmandu, is crucial for cryosphere research, training about 100 glaciologists since 2011. Despite its importance for water provision, the region's glaciers have been poorly researched.

Yala is one of 38 glaciers with in-situ measurements, providing vital data on ice loss. Glaciers globally face an uncertain future due to climate change, experts warn. The tribute event included messages from authors advocating for climate action, reinforcing Yala's role in highlighting global glacier retreat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025