Yala Glacier: A Vanishing Legacy in the Hindu Kush Himalayas

Locals and glaciologists from four countries gathered in the Hindu Kush Himalayas to honor the swiftly disappearing Yala Glacier in Nepal's Langtang region. The tribute took place as Yala has shrunk 66% since the 1970s, with projections indicating it may soon be declared 'dead.'

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) organized the poignant event featuring Buddhist ceremonies and speeches. Yala, close to Kathmandu, is crucial for cryosphere research, training about 100 glaciologists since 2011. Despite its importance for water provision, the region's glaciers have been poorly researched.

Yala is one of 38 glaciers with in-situ measurements, providing vital data on ice loss. Glaciers globally face an uncertain future due to climate change, experts warn. The tribute event included messages from authors advocating for climate action, reinforcing Yala's role in highlighting global glacier retreat.

