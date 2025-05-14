Left Menu

Bella Ramsey: From Throne to Apocalypse - A Journey of Growth

British actor Bella Ramsey, who began acting at age 11, gained fame in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Last of Us'. Non-binary, Ramsey transitioned from young Lyanna Mormont to Ellie in a post-apocalyptic America. As they matured, Ramsey embraced challenges, evolving along with their characters.

Bella Ramsey, a British actor who began acting at just 11, has gracefully transitioned into starring roles in critically-acclaimed series like 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Last of Us'.

Ramsey shot to prominence with her portrayal of Lyanna Mormont in HBO's epic fantasy series 'Game of Thrones'. Her performance caught the attention of the industry, paving the way for another significant role in 'The Last of Us'.

In 'The Last of Us', Ramsey teams with fellow 'Game of Thrones' alum Pedro Pascal in a post-apocalyptic setting. Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary, reflects on her decade-long career, embracing professional growth and evolving with her characters.

