Whirlpool Unveils Lapis Grandé: A Luxurious Fusion of Nature and Technology

Whirlpool of India, a prominent name in home appliances, has launched the Lapis Grandé Collection, its latest range of Glass Door Refrigerators. Blending natural aesthetics with advanced cooling technologies, the collection offers a fresh take on kitchen luxury.

The collection draws inspiration from Earth's natural materials, introducing distinctive finishes: Cavestone, reminiscent of volcanic rock strength, and Jade Marble, echoing marble's sophistication and jade's serenity. These designs transform refrigerators into statement pieces that complement contemporary home interiors.

With features like India's Fastest Convertible Refrigerator and advanced Microblock Technology, the Lapis Grandé range promises powerful performance and intuitive convenience. Available in varying capacities and prices, these refrigerators will be accessible at major retail and online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)