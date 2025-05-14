Left Menu

Whirlpool Unveils Lapis Grandé: A Luxurious Fusion of Nature and Technology

Whirlpool of India introduces the Lapis Grandé Collection, featuring Glass Door Refrigerators inspired by natural elements. Combining aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, this collection includes unique finishes and advanced features for the modern kitchen, available across leading retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Whirlpool of India, a prominent name in home appliances, has launched the Lapis Grandé Collection, its latest range of Glass Door Refrigerators. Blending natural aesthetics with advanced cooling technologies, the collection offers a fresh take on kitchen luxury.

The collection draws inspiration from Earth's natural materials, introducing distinctive finishes: Cavestone, reminiscent of volcanic rock strength, and Jade Marble, echoing marble's sophistication and jade's serenity. These designs transform refrigerators into statement pieces that complement contemporary home interiors.

With features like India's Fastest Convertible Refrigerator and advanced Microblock Technology, the Lapis Grandé range promises powerful performance and intuitive convenience. Available in varying capacities and prices, these refrigerators will be accessible at major retail and online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

