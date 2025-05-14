Roma Liberov: The Exiled Filmmaker's Cultural Odyssey

Russian filmmaker Roma Liberov, driven by deep convictions about his country's political climate, became an exile in Britain as tensions with Ukraine escalated into war. Designated a 'foreign agent,' he remains embroiled in a personal struggle over his cultural ties to Russia and his decision to leave.

In Britain, Liberov produces projects like the film concert 'We Exist!' and manages a cultural foundation promoting Russian arts globally. Liberov's work reflects the cultural intricacies faced by artists in exile and emphasizes the ongoing conversation between those who stayed and those who left Russia.

Despite painful separations, Liberov supports persecuted artists and revives their works, most notably through a scholarship for promising musicians and posthumous tributes. He holds onto faint hopes of a more open Russian future, allowing a return, yet doubts linger about the realization of such a dream.

