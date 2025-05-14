Dubai's Iconic Met: Where Tradition Meets Modernity

The Metropolitan Hotel Dubai stands as a testament to the seamless fusion of history and innovation in the heart of the city. Originally established in 1979, the beloved 'Met' underwent a stylish renovation in 2016, transforming into a contemporary 4-star retreat while maintaining its warm charm that has been attracting guests for years.

Located on the bustling Sheikh Zayed Road, the hotel offers unrivaled connectivity to Dubai's top attractions, from shopping malls to business hubs, making it a favored choice for both leisure and business travelers. Lifestyle Luxury Vacation Club members enjoy complimentary airport transfers and are in close proximity to destinations like the Dubai International Financial Centre and Jumeirah Beach.

The hotel's amenities include modern, spacious suites equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi and sleek bathrooms, catering to the needs of its diverse clientele. With five restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, from Middle Eastern delights to classic English pub fare, guests are treated to a culinary journey. Additional perks include exclusive access to Habtoor Hospitality experiences and priority entry to beach clubs, ensuring a luxurious stay for all members.

(With inputs from agencies.)