Celebrating 'Ammakku Vendi': South Indian Bank's Heartfelt Mother's Day Campaign

South Indian Bank marked Mother's Day with its 'Ammakku Vendi' campaign, featuring emotional events in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, celebrating mothers' love and influence. The campaign included radio broadcasts, personal stories, and financial incentives, aiming to help participants reconnect with their mothers. Additionally, a social experiment highlighted the importance of nurturing relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trivandrum | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:35 IST
South Indian Bank engaged in heartfelt Mother's Day celebrations through its 'Ammakku Vendi' campaign, organizing emotional events across Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The initiative acknowledged the profound love and influence of mothers through engaging stories and special radio segments.

A special live broadcast from Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram featured touching stories and surprises, while parallel activities in Kochi allowed participants to express love through written letters, highlighting the enduring bond between mothers and children.

The campaign also integrated a meaningful social experiment in Bengaluru, urging professionals to reconnect with their mothers despite busy schedules, thus reinforcing the importance of nurturing valuable relationships in everyday life.

