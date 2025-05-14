Kiteskraft Productions LLP has unveiled its latest initiative, 'Top 10 Trailblazers Empowering the Next Generation,' highlighting distinguished personalities who are revolutionizing Indian industries. Among them is Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu, a key figure in the engineering realm with his work on the Hirakud Dam—a cornerstone of sustainable infrastructure.

Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain emerges as a transformative force in the educational sector, founding the Kidderpore Child's World School and driving significant growth. His ventures in social welfare further extend his influence beyond traditional business boundaries, earning accolades for quality education and community engagement.

Santhosh Kumar Madhavan, Vaibhav Mishra, and Aaditya Sengupta Dhar also stand out for their contributions to wellness, education, and social storytelling, respectively. These trailblazers not only enhance their industries but also set the stage for a lasting legacy, widely celebrated through Kiteskraft's platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)