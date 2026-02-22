Kerala CM Criticizes Centre for Withholding Aid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has publicly criticized the central government, accusing it of withholding necessary assistance due to political differences. Speaking at an event in Nedumangad, Vijayan claimed that the Centre's actions were driven by Kerala's refusal to support the BJP and RSS, resulting in a lack of aid when the state needed it most.

Vijayan highlighted instances where international offers of assistance were blocked by the central government, drawing a stark comparison with past support given to Gujarat. The Chief Minister also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted similar aid for Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister, but Kerala found itself neglected in similar situations.

Amidst these allegations, Vijayan inaugurated a new building at the Nedumangad District Hospital, emphasizing the state's dedication to health sector improvements. He vowed to take strong action against any negligence in public healthcare, stressing the government's commitment to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)