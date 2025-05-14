Gaurav Gupta's Couture Dazzles Despite Cannes Dress Code Hurdle

Indian designer Gaurav Gupta remains proud of his vision, even after Cannes jury member Halle Berry was unable to wear his gown at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony due to recent dress code changes.

Berry, who was intended to don a Gupta creation, shared at the festival's opening press conference that the event's updated regulations on trains prohibited her from wearing the intricate piece. The festival's new dress code also limits nudity and voluminous outfits.

Gupta and his team had worked closely with Berry and her stylist to bring a memorable look to the event. While the gown was ultimately unworn, Gupta appreciated the shared creative journey, believing that "true couture doesn't always need a stage." Berry appeared on the red carpet in a Jacquemus-designed dress featuring vertical stripes.

(With inputs from agencies.)