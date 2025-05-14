Left Menu

Gaurav Gupta's Couture Dazzles Despite Cannes Dress Code Hurdle

Celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta expressed pride in his collaboration with Halle Berry, despite her not wearing his gown at Cannes due to updated dress codes. The festival banned large train and nude dresses. Berry praised Gupta, appearing instead in a Jacquemus piece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian designer Gaurav Gupta remains proud of his vision, even after Cannes jury member Halle Berry was unable to wear his gown at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony due to recent dress code changes.

Berry, who was intended to don a Gupta creation, shared at the festival's opening press conference that the event's updated regulations on trains prohibited her from wearing the intricate piece. The festival's new dress code also limits nudity and voluminous outfits.

Gupta and his team had worked closely with Berry and her stylist to bring a memorable look to the event. While the gown was ultimately unworn, Gupta appreciated the shared creative journey, believing that "true couture doesn't always need a stage." Berry appeared on the red carpet in a Jacquemus-designed dress featuring vertical stripes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

