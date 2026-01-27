Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen's Fashion Diplomacy Shines in India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India made waves not only for political reasons but also due to her choice of attire. Her wardrobe, featuring Indian designers, stood out during her engagements, earning praise from the Fashion Design Council of India for showcasing Indian craftsmanship.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made headlines during her visit to India, not just for her diplomatic engagements, but also for her stylistic choices. During public appearances in Delhi, her attire became a topic of conversation as she embraced Indian designs.

Von der Leyen attended India's 77th Republic Day celebrations and a crucial EU-India free trade deal announcement, wearing ensembles crafted by famed Indian designers. The Fashion Design Council of India appreciated this gesture, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship and global reach of Indian fashion.

The EU chief's visit saw her donning a maroon and gold silk brocade 'bandhgala' and a refined blue outfit. Her choice of wardrobe was celebrated as a 'proud moment for Indian fashion' by FDCI, lauding Indian design on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

