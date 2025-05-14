Left Menu

Blockbuster 'Kingdom' Rescheduled Amid Cross-Border Tensions

The release of Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kingdom' has been postponed from May 30 to July 4 due to unforeseen events in India. The delay follows Operation Sindoor, a military strike by India on Pakistan, causing diplomats to call for peace. The filmmakers aim to deliver quality upon release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:22 IST
Vijay Deverakonda Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated release of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, 'Kingdom', has been delayed. Originally set to premiere on May 30, the action drama is now scheduled for July 4. This decision was influenced by recent unforeseen events that have affected the current atmosphere in the country.

These events include Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror sites in Pakistan, following the brutal killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. The military action resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists and created heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

With this backdrop, and with an eye on the best possible presentation of the film, the producers decided to delay its release. They express gratitude to supporters and stakeholders for their understanding during this time and anticipate a warm reception at cinemas on July 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

