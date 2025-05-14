Blockbuster 'Kingdom' Rescheduled Amid Cross-Border Tensions

The highly anticipated release of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, 'Kingdom', has been delayed. Originally set to premiere on May 30, the action drama is now scheduled for July 4. This decision was influenced by recent unforeseen events that have affected the current atmosphere in the country.

These events include Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror sites in Pakistan, following the brutal killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. The military action resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists and created heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

With this backdrop, and with an eye on the best possible presentation of the film, the producers decided to delay its release. They express gratitude to supporters and stakeholders for their understanding during this time and anticipate a warm reception at cinemas on July 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)