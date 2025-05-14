Harmony on the Court: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner's Tennis Ties

Pope Leo XIV has extended an olive branch to top tennis player Jannik Sinner. On Wednesday, as Sinner enjoyed a day off during the Italian Open, he paid a visit to the Vatican, gifting the pope a tennis racket and suggesting they play a match together.

Leo XIV, known for his enthusiasm for tennis, humorously remarked earlier about Sinner's name. However, their meeting in the Vatican resonated with mutual respect and camaraderie. Sinner, recognized for his achievements, was visibly honored as he presented gifts to the pope.

As the audience concluded, Angelo Binaghi, the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation's head, presented Leo with an honorary federation card, celebrating his passion for the sport. Both Sinner and the pope expressed hopes of sharing a tennis court soon.

