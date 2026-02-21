Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Anti-National Remarks

BJP and Shiv Sena activists staged protests in Mumbai and Thane against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They demanded his prosecution for sedition due to his alleged anti-national statements and obstruction of Parliament. The tensions followed a Youth Congress protest at an AI Summit, which accused him of undermining India's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic show of opposition, members of the BJP and Shiv Sena held protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday. The actions came in response to a Youth Congress demonstration at New Delhi's AI Summit.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has demanded that a sedition case be filed against Gandhi, citing his frequent 'anti-national' comments and alleged disruptions in Parliament. In conjunction with this, BJP members showcased their disapproval by waving black flags at Gandhi during his journey to a court hearing in Bhiwandi related to a 2014 defamation case.

Critics accused Gandhi of consistently opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, resulting in damage to India's reputation. The heightened security was apparent as party workers prepared for tensions amid the protests. This comes after Youth Congress supporters staged a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit against the India-US trade deal, further aggravating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

