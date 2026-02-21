Protests Erupt Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Anti-National Remarks

In a dramatic show of opposition, members of the BJP and Shiv Sena held protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday. The actions came in response to a Youth Congress demonstration at New Delhi's AI Summit.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has demanded that a sedition case be filed against Gandhi, citing his frequent 'anti-national' comments and alleged disruptions in Parliament. In conjunction with this, BJP members showcased their disapproval by waving black flags at Gandhi during his journey to a court hearing in Bhiwandi related to a 2014 defamation case.

Critics accused Gandhi of consistently opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, resulting in damage to India's reputation. The heightened security was apparent as party workers prepared for tensions amid the protests. This comes after Youth Congress supporters staged a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit against the India-US trade deal, further aggravating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)