Vaiko Unveils Potential Alliance Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

In a surprising political development, MDMK chief Vaiko has hinted at a potential alliance shift involving former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Vaiko highlighted that Panneerselvam has shown signs of aligning with the DMK coalition after meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on February 20.

Vaiko jestingly indicated that Panneerselvam, who recently departed from the NDA, might have realized the benefits of joining the DMK's ranks ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Panneerselvam expressed confidence in DMK's prospects of winning the election and returning to power, reinforcing speculation of his allegiance shift.

With confidence in DMK's anticipated electoral success, Vaiko dismissed any chances of a coalition government, asserting that the Dravidian party will secure an absolute majority. He expressed unwavering belief in Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership to regain governance in the 2026 Assembly elections.

