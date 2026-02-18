Indian Davis Cup Team Celebrated by DLTA for Stunning Victory

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) honored India's Davis Cup team following their remarkable victory over the Netherlands during the Delhi Open. The Indian team, ranked 33rd, stunned the sixth-ranked Dutch squad 3-2 in a gripping contest in Bengaluru to advance to the second round of the Qualifiers set for September.

During Tuesday night's ceremony, DLTA President Rohit Rajpal expressed the association's dedication to bolstering Indian tennis at all levels. "Celebrating our Davis Cup team aligns with our long-term vision," Rajpal stated. Sumit Nagal, progressing to the second round of the Delhi Open, lauded his teammates during his media interaction at the event.

Nagal commended Dhakshineswar Suresh, who secured both singles victories against the Netherlands and recalled their long-standing camaraderie since meeting in 2016. Looking ahead, Nagal acknowledged the challenge that India faces against Korea in September, describing it as a tough match but affirming the team's readiness to compete.