Tensions Flare: BJYM Protests Against Rahul Gandhi

In Sultanpur, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. This act was in response to a 'shirtless protest' staged by Indian Youth Congress workers during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

The demonstration, held at the Collectorate gate, saw participation from BJYM's district president Chandan Narayan Singh and hundreds of others. They expressed their dissent against Gandhi amidst a significant police presence.

Following the protest, BJYM delivered a memorandum demanding identification and strict legal action against those responsible for the incident to District Magistrate and City Magistrate Preeti Jain. Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib maintained that their protest was not against the summit but against possible compromises on India's interests.

