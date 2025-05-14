Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Manipur: Meiteis Warned Amid Festival

A Manipur group warns Meiteis not to enter Kuki areas during the Shirui festival, escalating ethnic tensions. The state has faced violent clashes, resulting in numerous casualties. Authorities are on high alert as the festival approaches, with local leaders condemning the divisive warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, a group in Manipur has issued a stark warning to the Meitei community, advising them against entering the Kuki-majority areas during the upcoming Shirui festival in Ukhrul district.

Ethnic turmoil, which has plagued the northeastern state since May 2023, has already claimed 260 lives and left thousands homeless. The directive aims to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Despite concerns, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and local leaders, like Asang Kashar, are advocating for a peaceful festival. Meanwhile, the warning has been met with condemnation, seen as a challenge to regional harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

