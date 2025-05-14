Left Menu

Exile, Art, and Resistance: Roma Liberov's Battle from Abroad

Russian filmmaker Roma Liberov, inspired by literary exiles, left Russia in 2021 amid fears of war and repression. Now in Britain, he explores themes of separation and cultural identity through projects like 'We Exist!' and 'Keys to Home.' Liberov critiques Russia's political climate while fostering artistic expression abroad.

Roma Liberov, a Russian filmmaker influenced by historical exiles, found himself leaving Russia in January 2021. Driven by his anticipation of conflict with Ukraine and disillusionment with his country's political environment, Liberov departed amid the COVID pandemic to seek refuge, landing ultimately in Britain.

By 2023, he faced labeling as a 'foreign agent', an impediment to any possible return. In Britain, he contemplates his cultural distance yet channels his observations into artistic ventures. His work, including a 'film concert' titled 'We Exist!', supports Russian diaspora artists across the globe.

Despite his exile, Liberov maintains a poignant connection to Russia's creative dissenters. He mourns isolated voices still trapped amid oppressive conditions, and honors them through exposés like a video tribute to imprisoned playwrights. As concerts memorializing Russian pianist Pavel Kushnir gain momentum, Liberov shares an ambivalent hope for Russia's future possibilities.

