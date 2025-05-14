Elizabeth Olsen Joins Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac in 'Flesh Of The Gods'

In a star-studded announcement, Elizabeth Olsen is set to join Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac in the highly anticipated vampire thriller 'Flesh Of The Gods'. Directed by Panos Cosmatos, the film places Isaac and Stewart as Raoul and Alex, a couple navigating the electric twilight of 1980s Los Angeles.

The narrative follows the duo as they are enticed into a glamorous yet perilous world after meeting the enigmatic Nameless, portrayed by Olsen. Known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Olsen brings an intriguing dynamic to the film, written by Andrew Kevin Walker and based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker.

Produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries alongside Isaac for Mad Gene Media, 'Flesh Of The Gods' marks another collaboration between Cosmatos and XYZ Films. The film adds to an exciting slate of projects, including the upcoming release Something Beautiful at Tribeca and other notable titles in development.

