Vizag Prepares for Grand Yoga Day Celebration with PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh gears up for International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending. The state is coordinating large-scale preparations involving educational institutions, yoga associations, and government agencies, aiming for mass participation. Awareness campaigns will precede the event, highlighting the significance of yoga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh's top officials are orchestrating comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21, which will be marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Vizag.

In a strategic move, the government is initiating extensive campaigns to raise yoga awareness under the slogan 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', targeting participation from schools, colleges, and various organizations.

The state, supported by the Union Ministry of AYUSH and other bodies, plans for a significant gathering of around two lakh participants with logistics, including T-shirts and mats, in preparation for a grand celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

