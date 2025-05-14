Lightning Strikes Zoo: German Woman Critically Injured in France

A lightning strike at a zoo in southern France on Wednesday left a German woman critically injured. The incident, confirmed by the Bouches-du-Rhone region fire service, also resulted in minor injuries to 12 others, including four children.

The group had taken shelter during a rainstorm at La Barben animal park, which is located north of Marseille. Although several individuals reported sore ears and eyes, none of the zoo's animals were affected by the lightning.

Details about the German woman's injuries remain unclear, and the zoo has not yet provided any comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)