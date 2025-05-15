NFL Teams Use Video Game Nostalgia for Comedic Schedule Reveals

NFL teams are tapping into nostalgia and humor as they reveal their upcoming schedules through innovative videos on the social media platform X. Leveraging themes from video games to comedic storytelling, these teams aim to engage younger audiences with creative content.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts both opted for a Minecraft-themed approach, humorously referencing a viral altercation between NFL reporters during the league's combine. The Chicago Bears injected comedy into their reveal by featuring the Emmy-winning actor Lamorne Morris, spoofing mishaps with emailing schedules.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took fans down memory lane by celebrating their 50th season with a nostalgic video starring former coach Jon Gruden. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills cleverly played on the double entendre of AI, featuring a cameo by NBA legend Allen Iverson. The Tennessee Titans offered a comedic spin on medical advertisements with their 'Schedule-rizi' video, poking fun at the barrage of pharmaceutical commercials.

