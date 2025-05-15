Manipur Police Debunk Rumored Threats Before Shirui Lily Festival

Manipur Police have dismissed the existence of a so-called 'Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone,' reportedly threatening the Meitei community ahead of the Shirui Lily Festival. The police clarified that after thorough investigation, no trace of this organization was found.

In a stern statement, police urged the public to disregard the unsubstantiated claims circulating on social media. Authorities assured they will provide adequate security for the safe movement of festival-goers, stressing the importance of community cooperation to maintain peace during the event.

The annual Shirui Festival celebrates the state's flower, held in Ukhrul's hills. As ethnic tensions persist since last May, with over 250 fatalities, NSCN labeled the rumored threats as provocations, asserting Kuki claims to Naga territories are unfounded. Meanwhile, another Kuki group disassociated from any involvement with the alleged threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)