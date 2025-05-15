Tragic Tent Collapse Claims Young Life in Hill Resort

In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old woman named Nishma lost her life when a tent collapsed at a resort in a hill district during the early hours of Thursday morning. Her friends, who were also present, sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

The tent, constructed with wooden poles and thatched grass, unexpectedly gave way, resulting in the tragedy. While the friends' injuries are not life-threatening, the police are actively investigating to ascertain if negligence related to safety standards might have contributed to the fatal accident.

The resort, situated in Meppadi panchayat by a forested area, is under scrutiny as authorities look to ensure that such incidents do not recur. This sad occurrence has sparked concerns over safety protocols in tourist accommodations in the region.

