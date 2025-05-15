Global Elegance Meets Cultural Heritage: Miss World 2025 in Telangana

In a dazzling convergence of global glamor and local heritage, the Miss World 2025 contestants are set to visit the renowned Lord Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta this Thursday.

Approximately 60 kilometers from Hyderabad, the temple boasts a grand renovation under the previous BRS regime. Contestants will also explore Pochampally village, famed for its exquisite handlooms, offering an inside look into the art of traditional textile-making.

The Telangana government's strategy seizes on this global event to spotlight the state as a prime tourist destination, elevate its international profile, and draw in investments. By embarking on heritage tours at significant sites like the Charminar and Ramappa temple, contestants embrace Telangana's cultural splendor until May 31.

